Chesapeake Walmart reopens 5 months after deadly mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesapeake Walmart, the site of a deadly mass shooting on Nov. 22, is now back open.

Walmart says the entire store has been remodeled, including the break room where the shooting occurred. In addition, the new break room has been relocated to a new spot in the building.

The renovations include an outdoor memorial for the six people who were shot and killed.

There was a ceremony before the store officially opened this morning.

Store Manager Alycia Mixon says the past few months have been a healing journey for everyone involved.

“It was shocking, very shocking, definitely taken off guard,” she said, reflecting on the tragedy. “It was one of the things where it took a while for it to set in and actually believe that it happened.”

Mixon says she has been the store manager at the Chesapeake Walmart for about 3 years.

“It was very sad, and for it to happen internally, you begin to think ‘Is everyone going to be okay?’” Mixon said.

Mixon says she is looking forward to the new chapter ahead with about 60% of original employees returning to the store.

“I think it really signifies a new beginning but also that we’re not going to allow tragedy to stop progressing the community and really being that positive light,” Mixon said.

