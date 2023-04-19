Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Chesapeake Walmart reopens 5 months after deadly mass shooting

Chesapeake Walmart reopens five months after tragic shooting.
Chesapeake Walmart reopens five months after tragic shooting.(WWBT)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesapeake Walmart, the site of a deadly mass shooting on Nov. 22, is now back open.

Walmart says the entire store has been remodeled, including the break room where the shooting occurred. In addition, the new break room has been relocated to a new spot in the building.

The renovations include an outdoor memorial for the six people who were shot and killed.

There was a ceremony before the store officially opened this morning.

Store Manager Alycia Mixon says the past few months have been a healing journey for everyone involved.

“It was shocking, very shocking, definitely taken off guard,” she said, reflecting on the tragedy. “It was one of the things where it took a while for it to set in and actually believe that it happened.”

Mixon says she has been the store manager at the Chesapeake Walmart for about 3 years.

“It was very sad, and for it to happen internally, you begin to think ‘Is everyone going to be okay?’” Mixon said.

Mixon says she is looking forward to the new chapter ahead with about 60% of original employees returning to the store.

“I think it really signifies a new beginning but also that we’re not going to allow tragedy to stop progressing the community and really being that positive light,” Mixon said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Swecker mugshot.
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Human remains found in aftermath of vehicle fire in Bedford County
Car pulled from Roanoke River.
WATCH: Car pulled from Roanoke River
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Blue Ridge Marathon Flag at Elmwood Park from 2021.
Road closures announced for Blue Ridge marathon
Highs soar this week before colder air rushes back in.
Full Forecast: Toasty Conditions Push in This Week
Virginia Tech Non-Athletics Logo
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors considering increasing tuition and fee rate
Jonathan Poe mugshot
Use of force by police during shootout ruled justifiable