Danville’s historic Winslow Hospital has a new owner

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority recently purchased the Winslow Hospital in the Almagro community.

Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating back to 1883.

The Winslow Hospital operated as an exclusive black medical facility until 1972.

“Almagro was a Black city of its own,” said Vera Vaden, DRHA Marketing and Community Engagement Director. “We are hoping to gain some knowledge from the neighbors that live there and from other interested community leaders on what they would like to see the building become.”

They do not have any plans for redevelopment yet.

A community center or senior housing are a couple of recommendations they’ve received from residents so far.

“We just want to hear from the public. We want to come in fresh with a blank canvas and figure out what it is the community is looking for, what their needs are and see if we can meet those needs,” added Vaden.

They have begun cleaning out the inside and doing yardwork on the property.

Residents are invited to a community meeting on April 26 at the Danville Boys and Girls Club at 6 p.m. to give their thoughts on the future of the Winslow Hospital.

“We plan to open it up for the community, get their buy in, and find out what it is that they actually want to see the building become. We do want to make sure that it remains a legacy for the area, and we want to be good partners and good neighbors with the Almagro community,” said Vaden.

