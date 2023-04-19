Downtown Wytheville business owners share ways to reduce, recycle and reuse

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in downtown Wytheville are working to educate the community on the practices each business takes to reduce, recycle and reuse to make our community and world a greener place.

Here @ Home welcomes Teresa Campbell, owner of Petals Wine Bar and Petals of Wytheville, along with Timothy Bolling, manager at Seven Sisters Brewery, to share their practices to help with global warming.

Saturday, April 22, from noon to 10 p.m., there will be several live musicians performing throughout downtown along with other activities that celebrate Earth Day.

Petals will be giving away seeds to the first 50 customers. Mother Earth Growing will host a workshop for children. Seven Sisters Brewery will have games and activities in the afternoon.

