Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Downtown Wytheville business owners share ways to reduce, recycle and reuse

Businesses offer their practices ahead of Earth Day
Earth Day
Earth Day(WLUC)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in downtown Wytheville are working to educate the community on the practices each business takes to reduce, recycle and reuse to make our community and world a greener place.

Here @ Home welcomes Teresa Campbell, owner of Petals Wine Bar and Petals of Wytheville, along with Timothy Bolling, manager at Seven Sisters Brewery, to share their practices to help with global warming.

Saturday, April 22, from noon to 10 p.m., there will be several live musicians performing throughout downtown along with other activities that celebrate Earth Day.

Petals will be giving away seeds to the first 50 customers. Mother Earth Growing will host a workshop for children. Seven Sisters Brewery will have games and activities in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Swecker mugshot.
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Human remains found in aftermath of vehicle fire in Bedford County
Car pulled from Roanoke River.
WATCH: Car pulled from Roanoke River
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill
Roanoke Police at the scene of a standoff on Avenham Avenue SW... 4.19.23
Standoff affects school bus routes in SW Roanoke
STILL TITLED: TikTok viral challenge
Alliance helps parents navigate dangerous social media trends
A look at the current laws around cannabis in Virginia
Cannabis Control Authority holding town hall