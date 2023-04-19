Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Facebook’s parent company expected to announce more job cuts

Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details...
Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details about new job cuts Wednesday.(Pexels via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Massive job cuts are imminent at Facebook’s parent company Meta.

The social media giant is expected to announce details about new job cuts Wednesday.

It’s part of a monthslong downsizing and restructuring effort that will trim 10,000 employees amid multiple waves of layoffs.

According to an internal memo obtained by the Washington Post, Meta’s head of human resources, Lori Goler, wrote Tuesday evening that the company will start notifying employees on its technical teams whose jobs are being cut.

Meta is also poised to announce newly reorganized teams and management hierarchies as the social media giant seeks to become leaner and more efficient.

According to Goler, teams working on Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and the virtual-reality division reality labs among others will be affected.

The latest layoffs build on November workforce cuts that slashed 11,000 jobs, or about 13% of Meta’s workforce, in the first widespread layoffs in the company’s history.

Meta spokesman Dave Arnold confirmed the memo was sent but declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Swecker mugshot.
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Human remains found in aftermath of vehicle fire in Bedford County
Car pulled from Roanoke River.
WATCH: Car pulled from Roanoke River
Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Name released of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting; suspect arraigned
3-year-old dies after struck by vehicle in Lynchburg

Latest News

McCurtain County Sheriff's Office is speaking out about the recordings.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff claims recording of threatening comments illegal
Roanoke Native Releases Book
Roanoke native releasing book ahead of national comedy tour
One of the leading underlying causes of pregnancy-related deaths involves mental health...
A Mother’s Tale: Overcoming post-partum depression & fighting for change
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 19, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 19, 2023
Black Maternal Health
Black Maternal Health