Former police captain sentenced for sex with teen

Christopher Caldwell mugshot
Christopher Caldwell mugshot(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Radford Police captain has been sentenced for a sexual offense with a teenager.

In Pulaski County J&DR Court April 19, 2023, Christopher Caldwell of Pulaski was sentenced to 60 days suspended, followed by a year of supervised probation, after being found guilty of consensual sex with a child at least 15 years old. The incident took place in August 2022, and the charge is a criminal misdemeanor.

Another charge, felony “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children,” was dropped.

Caldwell resigned from the police department in 2022, minutes after being placed on leave, based on the allegation against him.

