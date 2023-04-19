Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

GO TEC hosts their first robotics competition for local middle school students

GO TEC Robotics Competition
GO TEC Robotics Competition(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local middle school students got to show off their robotics skills in a friendly competition Wednesday.

GO TEC held their first ever robotics competition at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville.

12 teams from Martinsville and Franklin, Pittsylvania, Halifax, Grayson, Cumberland, and Wythe counties were at the event.

All of the students are part of the GO TEC program.

“Inside of the class of GO TEC, the students are introduced to automation and robotics, which is one of our targeted career pathways for GO TEC,” said Jacob Taylor, GO TEC training manager. “So, this introduction to the automation and robotics equipment and that pathway will trigger interest further when they start pursuing CTE classes and post-secondary opportunities.”

They plan to invite more schools to next year’s competition and allow students to qualify for regional tournaments.

The Danville Otterbots, GO Virginia, Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, and the Maritime Industrial Base Ecosystem helped the GO TEC team facilitate the competition.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Swecker mugshot.
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Human remains found in aftermath of vehicle fire in Bedford County
Car pulled from Roanoke River.
WATCH: Car pulled from Roanoke River
Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Name released of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting; suspect arraigned

Latest News

Roanoke Police at the scene of a standoff on Avenham Avenue SW... 4.19.23
Some SW Roanoke residents asked to shelter in place during barricade incident
Roanoke College professor selected for Fulbright program.
Roanoke College professor selected for Fulbright Fellowship
Teachers struggling to maintain physical and mental health amid workplace stress
Virginia Tech Non-Athletics Logo
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors considering increasing tuition and fee rate