Alliance helps parents navigate dangerous social media trends

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Ohio is dealing with the death of their 13-year-old son.

The family says he overdosed on over-the-counter medicine as part of a TikTok challenge.

Here @ Home welcomes Christine Gist and Adam Neal from Roanoke Prevention Alliance to talk about how parents can explain the lasting consequences that some of these challenges create and how parents can set boundaries for kids using their phones and social media.

The two also discuss the medication takeback event, where you can safely dispose of any unused or expired medication.

For more resources, parents are encouraged to reach out to the Roanoke Prevention Alliance.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.