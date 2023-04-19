Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Kaine calls for accountability in case of leaked documents

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Members of Congress were scheduled to receive a closed-door briefing Wednesday on the recent leak of classified documents by a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

Sen. Tim Kaine was planning to attend, and he told reporters accountability must be part of the response.

Kaine addressed the issue during a teleconference from the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

He described the incident as “outrageous,” and said the kinds of materials that were leaked raise many questions.

“There’s no way he should have been able to do this and do this with the brazenness and without his chain of command being aware of it,” Kaine said. “And so, there is a real dereliction of duty by the chain of command that allowed this to go on and I want to understand what consequences that are going to be there.”

Kaine told reporters he will know more about what needs to be done to prevent a similar leak after he hears from intelligence officials.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Swecker mugshot.
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Human remains found in aftermath of vehicle fire in Bedford County
Car pulled from Roanoke River.
WATCH: Car pulled from Roanoke River
Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Name released of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting; suspect arraigned

Latest News

Virginia Board of Education edits new revision of history standards
GO TEC Hosts Robotics Competition In Danville
GO TEC Hosts Robotics Competition In Danville
Drone Tests Conducted By The FAA
Drone Tests Conducted By The FAA
Williamson Road Rage Incident Sentencing
Williamson Road Rage Incident Sentencing