Kaine calls for accountability in case of leaked documents

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Members of Congress were scheduled to receive a closed-door briefing Wednesday on the recent leak of classified documents by a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

Sen. Tim Kaine was planning to attend, and he told reporters accountability must be part of the response.

Kaine addressed the issue during a teleconference from the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

He described the incident as “outrageous,” and said the kinds of materials that were leaked raise many questions.

“There’s no way he should have been able to do this and do this with the brazenness and without his chain of command being aware of it,” Kaine said. “And so, there is a real dereliction of duty by the chain of command that allowed this to go on and I want to understand what consequences that are going to be there.”

Kaine told reporters he will know more about what needs to be done to prevent a similar leak after he hears from intelligence officials.

