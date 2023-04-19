Birthdays
Man gets prison time for Williamson Road killing

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for a road rage killing on Williamson Road in Roanoke has been sentenced to prison.

Keandra Smith was sentenced April 19, 2023 to ten years, with nine of them suspended, followed by five years of probation.

Smith was arrested in June 2022 for the death of Grover W. Edwards III, 40 of Roanoke.

Edwards was pronounced dead after being found with a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Williamson Road NW. Smith was found close to the scene, according to police.

