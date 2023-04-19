Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Chesapeake man found safe

Jacob Skeates
Jacob Skeates(Credit: Chesapeake City Police)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Va. (WDBJ) -UPDATE: Jacob Skeates has been located, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Virginia State Police has issued a missing person with autism alert for a Chesapeake City man.

The Chesapeake City Police are in search of Jacob Skeates, 19, who was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Chesapeake Avenue. Skeates is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He is reported as wearing a blue pajama shirt, grey pajama pants, and likely is not wearing a jacket according to police. He is presumed to be on foot.

Police say Skeates “has been diagnosed with autism and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesapeake City Police Department at 757-382-6161.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Man arrested for Grandin shooting death
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning.
Fire danger continues this evening; drier, less wind Wednesday
Dylan Swecker mugshot.
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over
Jamel Flint
Suspect in Blacksburg hookah lounge killing will face jury trial

Latest News

The Gun Violence Prevention Commission shared gun violence numbers to this point for 2023.
Strengthening communication, shooting numbers discussed at Gun Violence Prevention Commission meeting
3 year old dies after struck by vehicle in Lynchburg
Taubman Tiffany Exhibit
Taubman Tiffany Exhibit
Kion Davis is searching for justice. He’s on a mission to exhaust all options to see his...
Searching for Justice: Man’s hope of getting out of prison sooner halted by amended criminal justice reform measure