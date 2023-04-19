Chesapeake man found safe

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Va. (WDBJ) -UPDATE: Jacob Skeates has been located, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Virginia State Police has issued a missing person with autism alert for a Chesapeake City man.

The Chesapeake City Police are in search of Jacob Skeates, 19, who was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Chesapeake Avenue. Skeates is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He is reported as wearing a blue pajama shirt, grey pajama pants, and likely is not wearing a jacket according to police. He is presumed to be on foot.

Police say Skeates “has been diagnosed with autism and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesapeake City Police Department at 757-382-6161.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.