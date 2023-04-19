Museum of Natural History holding Reptile Festival

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville is holding a Reptile Festival this weekend. It’s set for Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Dr. Arianna Kuhn, Assistant Curator of Herpetology, and Marketing Manager Zach Ryder stopped by 7@four with some of the reptiles you’ll see at the festival.

For more information, click vmnh.net/events/reptile-festival.

