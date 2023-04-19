Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Museum of Natural History holding Reptile Festival

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville is holding a Reptile Festival this weekend. It’s set for Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Dr. Arianna Kuhn, Assistant Curator of Herpetology, and Marketing Manager Zach Ryder stopped by 7@four with some of the reptiles you’ll see at the festival.

For more information, click vmnh.net/events/reptile-festival.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Swecker mugshot.
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Human remains found in aftermath of vehicle fire in Bedford County
Car pulled from Roanoke River.
WATCH: Car pulled from Roanoke River
Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Name released of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting; suspect arraigned

Latest News

Urban forest garden
Students help plant urban forest garden at Robert S. Payne Elementary School
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Is Your Pet at an Increased Virus Risk as the Weather Warms Up?
Virginia Board of Education considers new revision of history standards