Pet Talk: Is Your Pet at an Increased Virus Risk as the Weather Warms Up?

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

As the weather warms up pet owners are on the move. This can increase your pets risk of viral infections if you encounter other un vaccinated pets. What should you do or be aware of?

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

