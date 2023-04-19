Birthdays
Standoff affects school bus routes in SW Roanoke

Roanoke Police at the scene of a standoff on Avenham Avenue SW... 4.19.23
Roanoke Police at the scene of a standoff on Avenham Avenue SW... 4.19.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say one person is barricaded inside a home in the 3200 block of Avenham Avenue SW.

Several police officers and units are on scene as of Wednesday afternoon, and traffic is blocked in the area. Police say they expect to be in the area for “some time.”

Roanoke City Public Schools says some school bus routes in the area are affected:

