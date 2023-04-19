Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Prayer service set for boy killed in parking lot

Logan Kozlowski, hit and killed with a car in a parking lot in Lynchburg
Logan Kozlowski, hit and killed with a car in a parking lot in Lynchburg
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A prayer service has been scheduled for Wednesday night for a 3-year-old who died after being hit with a car.

Family has identified the boy as Logan Kozlowski, who was hit Tuesday night in a parking lot in the 300 block of Beverly Hills Circle.

The community is invited to Timberlake Church at 6:30 p.m. April 19; that’s at 21649 Timberlake Road in Lynchburg.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account and a MealTrain account to help with expenses.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Bauserman with the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

