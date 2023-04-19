Roanoke College professor selected for Fulbright Fellowship

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke College professor has been picked as a Fulbright Fellow and will be teaching in Mexico for a semester.

Professor Dolores Flores-Silva was the college’s first tenured Hispanic professor. At the school, she developed the Latin American studies.

Now, as a Fulbright fellow, she will go teach in Mexico.

“I am going to teach the American culture through literature and also a Chicano novel, which is the Mexican-American Literature used in the United States,” said Flores-Silva. “And that is amazing because one of my dreams was to go back to Mexico to work with Mexican students, because I’ve been here for so many years.”

Flores-Silva says she wants to expand the connections between Roanoke and Mexico. Teaching in Mexico will allow her to pursue teaching and a writing project in the country.

Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the College Kathy Wolfe said they are excited to see one of their professors being honored with this opportunity.

“Fulbright scholarships are catalysts of connection, created to build relationships and improve understanding across differences,” Wolfe said. “These goals are central to the kind of humanistic scholarship and interactive pedagogy in which Dr. Flores-Silva excels as a member of the outstanding faculty at Roanoke College. Her writing and teaching are shining examples of the humanities in action, and the College is so proud that Fulbright has recognized that.”

Flores-Silva leaves in May and returns in January.

To learn more about the professor’s latest book you can go here: “Gulf Gothic: Mexico, the U.S. South, and La Llorona’s Undead Voices.”

She also has a documentary which can be found here: “El Grito de Yanga: Yanga’s Freedom Cry.”

“El grito de Yanga: Yanga’s Freedom Cry

A Documentary from Veracruz

Directed by Dolores Flores-Silva and Keith Cartwright

Filmed and Produced by Daniel Pike

On the Gulf Coast of the colony of New Spain, an African maroon leader named Yanga led a powerful resistance struggle against slavery. There in the mountains of Veracruz from the 1570s to 1609, Yanga’s community of cimarrones forced the Spanish to recognize their freedom and their rights to govern their own town and farm the land. Yanga won. Today the Mexican town of Yanga proudly proclaims itself the first free town in colonial America.”

