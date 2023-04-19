Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke native releasing book ahead of national comedy tour

Zach Zimmerman graduated from William Fleming in 2006
By Daniel Grimes
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A Roanoke native is making a national splash.

Zach Zimmerman was just on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and is releasing a memoir on Tuesday ahead of a nationwide tour.

Zach Zimmerman was born and raised in Roanoke. He graduated from William Fleming High School in 2006 and is now a full time stand up comedian.

His new book has quite the title-- it is called Is It Hot in Here or Am I Suffering for all Eternity for the Sins I Committed on Earth? The memoir draws, in part, from his experiences in the star city.

“At William Fleming, being on stage, being creative, I really felt supported by the community, even though I haven’t been back in a very long time, Roanoke was so important to me and who I was and my parents, the generations go back,” Zimmerman said.

You can buy his book on Amazon or at Barnes and Noble.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Swecker mugshot.
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Human remains found in aftermath of vehicle fire in Bedford County
Car pulled from Roanoke River.
WATCH: Car pulled from Roanoke River
Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Name released of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting; suspect arraigned
3-year-old dies after struck by vehicle in Lynchburg

Latest News

One of the leading underlying causes of pregnancy-related deaths involves mental health...
A Mother’s Tale: Overcoming post-partum depression & fighting for change
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 19, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 19, 2023
Black Maternal Health
Black Maternal Health
Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details...
Facebook’s parent company expected to announce more job cuts