Senior Alert issued for missing Chesapeake man

Senior Alert issued for William Brown, missing from Chesapeake
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert as part of the search for a man missing from Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake City Police Department is looking for William Jeffrey Brown, 63. He is Black, 6′4″ and 171 pounds with black eyes and black hair, according to police. He was last reported seen April 18 at 4 p.m. on foot at Kingsborough Square, and may have been wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Brown suffers from a cognitive impairment which makes his disappearance pose a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chesapeake Police Dispatch at 757-382-6161.

