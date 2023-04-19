Birthdays
Roanoke Fashion Week features several event

Fashion Week celebrates 4 years
Roanoke Fashion Week
Roanoke Fashion Week(Roanoke Fashion Week)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fashion Week is celebrating its 4th year with a series of fun and fashion forward events.

Here @ Home welcomes Crystal McBroom, owner of La De Da and co-host of The Tattoo Experience; Carol Joy, Roanoke Fashion Week model; and Beth Bell, Roanoke Fashion Week Silent Auction emcee, to talk about the events coming up April 21-23.

Some of the events:

April 21 - The Tattoo Experience featuring local tattoo artists and mural designs on La De Da fashions, followed by the after-party and silent auction at Txtur

April 22 - The Queen of the Runway Drag Fashion Show with Mr. Microphone

April 23 - The Grand Finale Spring Fashion Show featuring several local boutiques and designers.

For tickets you can visit the event page here.

