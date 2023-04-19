Strengthening communication, shooting numbers discussed at Gun Violence Prevention Commission meeting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “There’s a lot of chatter about I can’t believe this happened in our neighborhood and I just scratch my head and I say well imagine how northwest Roanoke feels when it’s like every week. No one in the City is immune from this,” said Joe Cobb, chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

The Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission met for its monthly meeting Tuesday night. Discussing a variety of topics including the shooting incident numbers to this point in 2023.

Roanoke’s two most recent shootings happened in southwest. Currently the 2022 and 2023 numbers to this point are identical: 5 homicides and 15 aggravated assaults.

“I think that all of us want to see those statistics go down, because that means that whatever we’re doing is, is conveying that our city is safer, fewer people are being involved in incidents of violence,” said Cobb.

Ramping up efforts in northwest continues to be the focus for the commission. With 14 of the incidents so far this year happening there.

“I think we still have to prioritize Northwest because three quarters of the shootings this year that have been aggravated assaults or homicides have been in northwest. So I think that’s still a priority. We’ve started to do some of that with the Neighbors United Program, looking at the Hanover corridor, but I think we have to think a little bigger than that, and that’s where I think this strategy of all of these departments and groups working together is critical,” said Cobb.

Another large discussion involved filling in the gaps in communication.

“My particular view has always been the same: we are a city that have a plethora of resources, we have zero communications skills, and the three years that I have been on this commission, I have not pulled back from that position,” said Elliott Major, a member of the commission.

Members noted a breakdown in communication between the Commission, City Staff, City Council and the Roanoke Police Department.

“If we can’t identify what the problem is, I guarantee we will not agree on the solution. So that becomes the first thing: what is the problem? And what’s the root cause of the problem? And get consensus on if we do these types of things, we will be able to make it better, okay now lets put that action plan out there,” said Major.

The Commission and City Council will host a joint meeting on May 1st at 2 p.m. where the hope is to get on the same page moving forward.

“I think the joint meeting we’re going to have with counsel will help to clarify roles. I think, figuring out a better way to communicate, the work that’s being done at these different levels will help and I think just citizens becoming more engaged and knowing how they can become engaged,” said Cobb.

