Students help plant urban forest garden at Robert S. Payne Elementary School

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Students at a Lynchburg City elementary school helped to make the community a better place on Wednesday.

Students at Robert S. Payne Elementary School helped plant an urban forest garden at the school.

According to the district,, the school is in a food desert and this garden will not only benefit the students, but the community as a whole.

A Randolph College environmental science student designed the garden as part of her senior thesis.

“People in the community don’t have easy access to fresh fruits or vegetables, so this is an attempt to help give them access to those things,” said Eva Pontius, Randolph College environmental science student.

Once it’s complete, it will be open to the community when school is not in session.

