Use of force by police during shootout ruled justifiable

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Use of force by police against a suspect in Lynchburg during a shootout has been ruled justifiable by the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney, with criminal charges not warranted against police.

Three Lynchburg Police officers shot suspect Jonathan Poe after a chase in December 2022, according to CA Bethany Harrison. He recovered and was jailed. The officers were not hurt.

Harrison said in her ruling that the use of deadly force by officers M. Donellan, J. Massie and R. Shelton was “not excessive and came from an immediate threat to themselves and other officers.” Her ruling was determined based on “reports provided by the Virginia State Police (VSP) who investigated the matter, body worn camera (BWC) footage of the event, reports prepared by LPD and other agency officers, photographs of the scene, crime scene documentation, medical records for Jonathon Poe, and interviews of involved parties.”

The incident took place when a Lynchburg Police sergeant watched Poe drive “upwards of 50 mph in a 25 mph zone that included pedestrian traffic due it being New Years Eve with restaurants open on Main Street,” according to court records, and “approach two pedestrians who crossed the street. The vehicle did not slow down and nearly struck the pedestrians.”

Police say Poe did not respond to efforts to get him to pull over, leading to a chase that led to him losing control of his car and hitting a parked car.

Poe then fired a gun at police, who returned fire and ordered him to put his hands up, at which point he continued firing. Police continued returning fire until Poe stopped shooting, according to CA Harrison. Poe was shot “multiple times and recovered sufficiently from his injuries to be housed in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail,” according to Harrison. He is charged with attempted capital murder.

Read the full ruling below:

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.