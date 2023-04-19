Birthdays
Virginia Board of Education considers new revision of history standards

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Board of Education is getting closer to approving new standards of learning for history and social science.

Wednesday afternoon, board members reviewed yet another version of the proposed standards during a work session in Richmond.

The meeting followed a series of public hearings across the state, and proposed changes by members of the board.

The public hadn’t seen the latest version until the meeting started.

Dan Gecker is President of the Board of Education.

“I apologize that a lot of people don’t understand what I think will happen here today, because the way the process works and again the importance of meeting in public and discussing things in public,” Gecker said at the beginning of the work session, “but I expect that as we come out of today people will have a greater appreciation for what the board’s thinking is on the standards, and hopefully be somewhat in accord with where we’re going.”

Board members went through the document grade by grade, considering edits for several hours. Wednesday’s meeting did not include public comment, but board members will hear from the public before voting on adoption of the standards Thursday.

