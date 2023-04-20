Alliance Human Services asks for suitcases for foster children

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alliance Human Services is a foster care agency that serves the southern region of Virginia. They help 50 to 60 children in the area find homes per year.

Danville local Shanna Keen-Godwin wanted to find way to help those children.

“I contacted Mr. Massie to find out exactly what the children needed,” said Shanna Keen-Godwin, member of the Order of the Eastern Star Grand Chapter of Virginia. “In my mind, we were going to do coloring books and stuffed animals and crayons. I did ask Mr. Massie, ‘exactly what do you need the most?’”

The answer came as a surprise to Keen-Godwin.

“He said what they needed mostly were suitcases. He told me a story about picking children up with their belongings in garbage bags, and I could not abide by that,” added Keen-Godwin.

“We need to let the children know that their belongings matter,” said Adrian Massie, Executive Director of Alliance Human Services. “When you can look at a child having their items in a suitcase, they are proud of that because they are able to say, ‘this is mine, these are my clothes, these are my toys, and they’re not in a trash bag.’”

Keen-Godwin and other members of the Order of the Eastern Star will be collecting suitcases through Saturday to donate to Alliance Human Services. They will also fill them with blankets, hygiene items, clothes and other supplies.

“When we can partner with the community, when we can see individuals who are giving back, that shows our children that love exists and that everyone is not bad. There are incredible people in our universe who are willing to give back and who loved them,” said Massie.

Suitcases or other donations can be delivered or dropped off at Alliance Human Services on 341 Main Street in Danville. Pickups can also be arranged via email at skgodwin69@gmail.com.

