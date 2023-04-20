Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Alliance Human Services asks for suitcases for foster children

Alliance Human Services
Alliance Human Services(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alliance Human Services is a foster care agency that serves the southern region of Virginia. They help 50 to 60 children in the area find homes per year.

Danville local Shanna Keen-Godwin wanted to find way to help those children.

“I contacted Mr. Massie to find out exactly what the children needed,” said Shanna Keen-Godwin, member of the Order of the Eastern Star Grand Chapter of Virginia. “In my mind, we were going to do coloring books and stuffed animals and crayons. I did ask Mr. Massie, ‘exactly what do you need the most?’”

The answer came as a surprise to Keen-Godwin.

“He said what they needed mostly were suitcases. He told me a story about picking children up with their belongings in garbage bags, and I could not abide by that,” added Keen-Godwin.

“We need to let the children know that their belongings matter,” said Adrian Massie, Executive Director of Alliance Human Services. “When you can look at a child having their items in a suitcase, they are proud of that because they are able to say, ‘this is mine, these are my clothes, these are my toys, and they’re not in a trash bag.’”

Keen-Godwin and other members of the Order of the Eastern Star will be collecting suitcases through Saturday to donate to Alliance Human Services. They will also fill them with blankets, hygiene items, clothes and other supplies.

“When we can partner with the community, when we can see individuals who are giving back, that shows our children that love exists and that everyone is not bad. There are incredible people in our universe who are willing to give back and who loved them,” said Massie.

Suitcases or other donations can be delivered or dropped off at Alliance Human Services on 341 Main Street in Danville. Pickups can also be arranged via email at skgodwin69@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kozlowski, hit and killed with a car in a parking lot in Lynchburg
Prayer service held for boy killed in parking lot
Roanoke Police at the scene of a standoff on Avenham Avenue SW... 4.19.23
Neighbors react to man surrendering after SW Roanoke barricade incident
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Road rage incident in Roanoke left one man dead and another behind bars

Latest News

Here @ Home: GIVE Roanoke Preview
GIVE Roanoke fundraises over 360 thousand dollars in 24 hours
Girls on the Run Holds 5K
Girls on the Run Holds 5K
Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run holds 5K
Cultural Arts Master Plan
Danville to create Master Plan for future of culture and arts