Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Angels of Assisi is aiming to make adoption more accessible and affordable

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Angels of Assisi is making it more affordable for people in the Valley to become pet owners.

The shelter is participating in the “Maddie’s Fund Open Arms” challenge, which aims to break down barriers for adoption. Throughout the month of April, Angels is providing Spanish translators, free pet vaccinations and waiving some adoption fees.

Angel’s director of communications explained the effort will help dozens of animals in the shelter.

”It has been such a hard time for the animal welfare community as a whole,” Dayna Reynolds said. “People are returning animals after several years, we’re just seeing a lot of decline in adoption numbers over the past few months which is why this initiative is so important.”

Angel’s will also be hosting pet adoption fairs in different neighborhoods. The next one will be on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Swecker mugshot.
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Human remains found in aftermath of vehicle fire in Bedford County
Logan Kozlowski, hit and killed with a car in a parking lot in Lynchburg
Prayer service set for boy killed in parking lot
Car pulled from Roanoke River.
WATCH: Car pulled from Roanoke River

Latest News

Give Roanoke
GIVE Roanoke helps organization like FED-UP to keep running
Annual Community Day Of Giving In Roanoke
Annual Community Day Of Giving In Roanoke
Alexander Black House
Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation searching for spooky spots
Winslow hospital
Danville’s historic Winslow Hospital has a new owner