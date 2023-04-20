Angels of Assisi is aiming to make adoption more accessible and affordable

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Angels of Assisi is making it more affordable for people in the Valley to become pet owners.

The shelter is participating in the “Maddie’s Fund Open Arms” challenge, which aims to break down barriers for adoption. Throughout the month of April, Angels is providing Spanish translators, free pet vaccinations and waiving some adoption fees.

Angel’s director of communications explained the effort will help dozens of animals in the shelter.

”It has been such a hard time for the animal welfare community as a whole,” Dayna Reynolds said. “People are returning animals after several years, we’re just seeing a lot of decline in adoption numbers over the past few months which is why this initiative is so important.”

Angel’s will also be hosting pet adoption fairs in different neighborhoods. The next one will be on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.