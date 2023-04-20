Busch Gardens sets opening date for new straddle coaster

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - DarKoaster, North America’s first all-indoor straddle coaster, will launch in May at Busch Gardens.

The amusement park announced Thursday that the ride will open May 11 to members and to the public on May 19.

“Voted one of the most anticipated roller coasters of 2023 by USA Today, DarKoaster is an unprecedented, family-friendly addition to Busch Gardens’ thrill ride portfolio,” Busch Gardens said in a news release.

The ride will feature “snowmobiles” that travel across more than 2,400 feet of track through total darkness.

“Thrill seekers experiencing DarKoaster will embark on snowmobiles to discover a mysterious phenomenon inside the walls of the iconic Oktoberfest castle,” Busch Gardens said. “Building upon the legacy of Curse of DarKastle, a supernatural force is imminent as explorers discover that they are evading more than just a raging storm.”

To celebrate the coaster’s launch, Busch Gardens collaborated with The Virginia Beer Company to develop the DarKoaster Black Lager. The beer will be available to guests 21 years old and older starting on DarKoaster’s opening day.

