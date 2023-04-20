Celebration of life set for boy who died after parking lot crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A celebration of life has been scheduled for Sunday, April 23, for a 3-year-old boy who died after being hit with a car in a Lynchburg parking lot.

Family has identified the boy as Logan Kozlowski.

The celebration of life will be held at Timberlake Church at 5 p.m. Sunday, according to an obituary.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account and a MealTrain account to help with expenses.

Lynchburg Police continue to investigate the crash, and have not released information about circumstances.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Bauserman with the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

