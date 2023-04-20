Christiansburg Huckleberry Park to feature all-inclusive playground

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Huckleberry Park will have a playground for children of all abilities.

The park’s all-inclusive playground has integrated equipment so all children can play together.

The playground will also be registered online so people can locate the all inclusive playground while traveling.

Christiansburg expects the park to be open this spring, pending supply chain factors.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.