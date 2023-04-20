Birthdays
Danville to create Master Plan for future of culture and arts

Cultural Arts Master Plan
Cultural Arts Master Plan(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville is in the process of creating a plan for the future of arts and culture in the community.

The Cultural Arts Master Plan will examine Danville’s existing arts and culture and ways to enhance those resources. It will then provide recommendations for public art, facilities, and programming.

One goal of the plan is for Danville to be known as a destination for arts.

They are currently seeking input from the community through an online survey.

“We would like the arts and culture in Danville to reflect our community,” said Jessica Austin, Technical Services Librarian for the Ruby B. Archie Public Library. “We’d like diverse input. We all know that art enhances daily life, and we’d love our community to be able to engage in arts and culture on a daily basis.”

The online survey can be found here.

The new Play Danville Brochure has a list of arts and activities in the area.

