Dawgs score twice in 2nd, outlast Rivermen to take Game 1

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rail Yard Dawgs erased a 2-1 deficit with two goals in the second period and held off a ferocious charge from the Rivermen to take Game 1 over Peoria, 3-2 on Wednesday.

Despite drawing three penalties in the first period, Roanoke found itself down a goal going to the first intermission, after allowing a shorthanded score to the reigning President’s Cup champs.

Jason Lavallée and Josh Nenadal found the back of the net in period two to put the Dawgs back on top.

Peoria outshout the Dawgs 16-3 in the third, but Austyn Roudeboush was flawless in net down the stretch, making 32 saves on 34 shots for the game.

Roanoke will now travel to Peoria for Game 2 on Friday at 8:15 pm ET, needing one win to clinch a return trip to the President’s Cup Final.

Game 3, if necessary, would be played in Peoria on Sunday at 5:15 pm ET.

