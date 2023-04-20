Birthdays
Enjoy “A Little Spring Music” this weekend in Roanoke

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, April 22, people across the Roanoke Valley have the chance to enjoy music prepared by the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir.

“A Little Spring Music” will start at 7 Saturday night at the Church of the Holy Spirit on Merriman Road in Roanoke.

This is the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir’s 36th annual spring concert.

Listens will be able to experience some extra Disney magic.

Tickets for adults are $23, and $10 for children.

