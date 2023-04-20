Fire kills dog, destroys house in Fincastle

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Fire & EMS Release) - A Fincastle family’s dog and all belongings were lost to a house fire Thursday.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on scene, according to Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. The fire also spread to a nearby shed, which was destroyed, and damaged a vacant home, according to fire crews.

Units from Fincastle, Troutville and Eagle Rock responded, along with Botetourt Fire & EMS. Investigators from the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office and Fire & EMS determined the fire was accidental, and there was no working smoke detector in the home, which fire crews say “may have contributed to delayed detection and evacuation.”

The fire department says, “This is an important reminder for us all to plan an escape from fire and to exercise fire drills regularly with our families. Working smoke detectors save lives, so please take time to ensure you are protected.”

The American Red Cross is helping the family of three.

