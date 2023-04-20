Girls on the Run holds 5K

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls on the Run is an afterschool program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be their most joyful, healthy, and confident selves.

Callie Hammer, the Program Director, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the program.

She says the program is 10 weeks long and participants work through a curriculum that teaches life skills while also training for a 5K.

The 5K will be held Saturday, April 29 at Hollins University. Anyone can register to participate and volunteer.

Applications are also open for schools and community centers that would like to host a Girls on the Run Team in the Fall. Applications are also open to be a volunteer Coach with Girls on the Run in the Fall.

