GIVE Roanoke fundraises over 360 thousand dollars in 24 hours

Here @ Home: GIVE Roanoke Preview
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - GIVE Roanoke exceeded its goal and raised $360,903 Wednesday for local non-profits.

That is $53,000 more than what they raised in 2022. Almost 2,000 people donated to 105 organizations across the Roanoke Valley.

Organizers say after the pandemic donations have gone down. So they didn’t expect to raise that much money.

“It makes a huge difference to all the organizations that receive this money. We talked yesterday about how important unrestricted dollars are for the community organizations,” said Council of Community Services COO Alison Jorgensen. “And it just means that they’re able to serve more of their clients, whether that’s children, seniors, animals.”

The five organizations that got the most money are Angels of Assisi, Orchard Hills Achievement Center, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, Young Life Roanoke, and Carilion Children’s.

Organizers say they will be drawing the winners of the contests very soon. Contest winners will be receiving a small donation toward their organization.

