GIVE Roanoke helps organization like FED-UP to keep running

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday was the second annual Community Day of Giving for the Roanoke Valley.

Giving is not just about donating it’s about helping organizations like Families expecting deliverance using prayer known as fed-up make a difference.

“Your support will help continue the programs that we offer,” said Co-founder Rita Joyce.

The group supports families who have lost a loved one to gun violence in the Star City.

“These families need us. They need help. They need the support. And believe it or not, there are a lot of things going on out here that no one looks at the families that are left behind,” added Joyce. “So, that’s why fed-up is so important.”

Co-founder Rita Joyce says she and 5 others started the group after losing their children. Joyce’s son was killed in 2004, leaving 4 kids without a father.

“I can understand the impact it does to mothers like me, to families like me,” explained Joyce. “So, I want to make sure that I get out there and I try to support those families. They really do need it.”

So far, just like in 2022, there have been 5 homicides in 2023. FED-UP reaches out to each of these families to offer support.

“And that is hurtful because somebody knows somebody and that family of circle of people that know somebody is impacted,” said Joyce. “So, in a city like Roanoke that is very detrimental.”

FED-UP is one of more than 100 non-profits that are a part of GIVE Roanoke. Organizers say the day is important because it gives groups money with no restrictions on how to use it.

“So, we can use them where we see fit. Where there is a hole in our programming or if we want to start something new. It’s just super important for donors to be able to give to organizations on days like today for those new projects or filling in gaps,” said Alison Jorgensen.

As of 8:30 pm, they were $20,000 short of their overall goal of raising $300,000.

If you would like to donate, please click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.