Hometown Eats: Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hollywood is all about the bright lights and the newest trends to stay in style.

That’s California. When you say Hollywood’s in Roanoke, it’s all about big flavor and hospitality. Two things that never go out of style.

We’re rolling out the red carpet at Hollywood’s Restaurant and Bakery for this week’s Hometown Eats.

“Our service is great. Our attitude is great. I just think we have the total package,” said Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery owner Mark “Hollywood” Henderson.

It ain’t tinsel town but I can guarantee you’ll be the star at Hollywood’s Restaurant and Bakery off Williamson Road in Roanoke.

Henderson has been in the restaurant game since 1981. He’s worked every job you could have and always wanted a place of his own.

So, in 2002 he took the plunge and opened Wildflower in this space but knew the name needed to change. The first name that popped into his head was the nickname his golfing buddies gave him in the 80s, Hollywood.

And much like the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, which there’s an actual piece of on the wall, people make this Hollywood’s a destination as well.

“It’s funny, we have built that cliental and we get a lot of regular travelers which is pretty cool as well,” said Henderson.

Represented on a map of the USA, but travelers aren’t just coast to coast, Hollywood’s has gone international, making it one of the highest customer rated restaurants on Trip Advisor.

“We’re number two out of almost 400 restaurants in Roanoke,” said Henderson.

That’s what drew in first timers Laney, Steve, and Laney’s young daughter, Sullivan.

“We’ve been wanting to come here, driving by it for quite a while,” said first time diner Laney.

“Just heard it’s the best reviews around,” said first time diner Steve.

Positive reviews and word of mouth from regulars.

“There’s three people in here right now that have eaten with me since the beginning,” said Henderson.

“This is our meeting place, we come here all the time,” said regular Vickie.

Hollywood’s menu is a true melting pot of flavors, something Chef Charlie Alden has perfected over his 12 years in this kitchen.

“It’s a very eclectic menu. If you can’t find something on this menu to eat, that’s on you,” said Charlie Alden.

“This little girl got some sweet potato fries, so we’re excited for those,” said Laney.

Chef Charlie took us on a trip from Texas with the pork tacos, over to Louisiana with a Cajun style snapper, and finished off with a trip to the Low Country for some shrimp and grits.

Save some room for dessert or take it home with daily deliveries fresh from On The Rise Bakery but it’s not just the food, it’s the experience and friendliness from the staff that Mark believes has made Hollywood’s a Roanoke bucket list check mark.

“The longevity of the employees that we have here and its 275 years. That makes it pretty exciting,” said Henderson.

“Best food in Roanoke, best service, best restaurant, period,” said Alden.

Hollywood’s Restaurant and Bakery, a hometown eat where everybody is a star.

Hollywood’s Restaurant and Bakery is located at 7770 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019.

