Health department showcases Infant Safe Sleep

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New parents have a lot on their minds, and parents need to know that infants need different sleep conditions than older children and adults.

Samara Lott, Population Health Planning and Improvement Coordinator with the Roanoke City-Alleghany County Health District, joins us to talk about their Safe Sleep program.

Lott explains this is an educational class to discuss sudden infant death syndrome, She also discusses ways to create a safe sleep environment, provide a portable crib, and to complete hands-on activities to gain confidence in how to properly set up and take down the portable crib.

Listen in on our conversation and find out more by logging onto their website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.