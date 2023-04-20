Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Jefferson Choral Society presents “Jesus. Son of Our Father”

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Jefferson Choral Society will present “Jesus, Son of our Father,” an original oratorio written in the classical tradition by Virginia composer Aaron Garber in collaboration with librettist Rev. Richard Bansemer, a retired Lutheran pastor and former Bishop of the Virginia Lutheran Synod.

The show will be April 30 at 4 p.m. in the Historic Academy Theatre.

The production is scored for a 35-piece orchestra and features baritone soloist Philip Bouknight in the starring role of Jesus and tenor Jeff Prillaman. The oratorio is based on the Gospel of John and tells the story of the events leading up to the crucifixion and ends with the injunction of Jesus to follow Him.

Maestro Aaron Garber dropped by 7@four with a preview of the show.

Ticket info is at academycenter.org, or call the Academy Box Office (434-846-8499).

For more information, click jeffersonchoralsociety.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kozlowski, hit and killed with a car in a parking lot in Lynchburg
Prayer service held for boy killed in parking lot
Roanoke Police at the scene of a standoff on Avenham Avenue SW... 4.19.23
Neighbors react to man surrendering after SW Roanoke barricade incident
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Road rage incident in Roanoke left one man dead and another behind bars

Latest News

A weather alert day has been issued for rain and storms Saturday.
Thursday, April 20 - Evening Outlook
Betsy Davis
‘Piece of cake’ meet the “Running Granny,” oldest Blue Ridge Marathon Participant
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Man faces murder charge after body found in burned car
WCC signing day
WCC hosts signing day for high school students
Hometown Eats: Hollywood's
Hometown Eats: Hollywood's