Jefferson Choral Society presents “Jesus. Son of Our Father”

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Jefferson Choral Society will present “Jesus, Son of our Father,” an original oratorio written in the classical tradition by Virginia composer Aaron Garber in collaboration with librettist Rev. Richard Bansemer, a retired Lutheran pastor and former Bishop of the Virginia Lutheran Synod.

The show will be April 30 at 4 p.m. in the Historic Academy Theatre.

The production is scored for a 35-piece orchestra and features baritone soloist Philip Bouknight in the starring role of Jesus and tenor Jeff Prillaman. The oratorio is based on the Gospel of John and tells the story of the events leading up to the crucifixion and ends with the injunction of Jesus to follow Him.

Maestro Aaron Garber dropped by 7@four with a preview of the show.

Ticket info is at academycenter.org, or call the Academy Box Office (434-846-8499).

For more information, click jeffersonchoralsociety.org.

