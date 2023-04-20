Birthdays
Man faces murder charge after body found in burned car

Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder in an investigation that began with a car fire in Bedford County Tuesday.

The car and remains were found early the morning of April 18, 2023 on Sandy Level Road, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police determined the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, had died violently before the fire. Special agents with Virginia State Police developed leads that identified a suspect located in the City of Roanoke. A search warrant was obtained for the suspect’s home, and more evidence of a violent encounter was found inside the home, according to State Police. The 29-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with Murder in the Second Degree. His name has also not been released.

