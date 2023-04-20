Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test on Parris Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Military officials say they are investigating after a 21-year-old died during a physical fitness test on the historic Parris Island.

Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the Marines website.

Evans was a recruit assigned to Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion and Recruit Training Regiment, according to the news release.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and to the Marines and staff of Mike Company,” Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island stated in a Facebook post.

The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Since 1915, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island has trained recruits east of the Mississippi River.

