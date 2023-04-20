Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test on Parris Island

Military officials say they are investigating after a 21-year-old died during a physical fitness test on the historic Parris Island.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Military officials say they are investigating after a 21-year-old died during a physical fitness test on the historic Parris Island.

Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the Marines website.

Evans was a recruit assigned to Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion and Recruit Training Regiment, according to the news release.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and to the Marines and staff of Mike Company,” Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island stated in a Facebook post.

The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Since 1915, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island has trained recruits east of the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kozlowski, hit and killed with a car in a parking lot in Lynchburg
Prayer service held for boy killed in parking lot
Roanoke Police at the scene of a standoff on Avenham Avenue SW... 4.19.23
Neighbors react to man surrendering after SW Roanoke barricade incident
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Road rage incident in Roanoke left one man dead and another behind bars

Latest News

Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
LIVE: SpaceX launches giant new rocket on first test flight
Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 snow tires in the U.S.
Michelin recalls snow tires that don’t have enough traction
The ferris wheel at the Salem Fair.
Salem Fair announces new policies and security measures
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 20, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 20, 2023
Two injured in stabbing incident in Lynchburg