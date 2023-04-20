Birthdays
Owner of Unique Flavas Bakery making a post pandemic comeback

By Daniel Grimes
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A bakery with a unique twist is returning to Roanoke.

Unique Flavas Bakery, opened by Des’Ronique Randolph, first opened in 2019. After having to take time off due to the pandemic, Randolph says she is opening up again.

She plans to start taking orders by the end of May so if you’re hoping to try some of these cupcakes for yourself, you can check out her social media page.

