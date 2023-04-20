‘Piece of cake’: Meet the “Running Granny,” oldest Blue Ridge Marathon participant

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are 3,000 registered runners from all over the world and of all ages ready to run the Blue Ridge Marathon Saturday. Betsy Davis is the oldest person racing Saturday, and she says her 82 years won’t get in the way of her competitive spirit.

Running the Anthem Star 10k is an adventure most 82-year-olds don’t take on.

“No matter what happens I am going through that finish line,” said Davis.

But Davis, known to her friends as the Running Granny, is determined to show people it can be done.

“I’ve tried crocheting and knitting and it just doesn’t fit my style,” added Davis.

Davis didn’t start running until she was 70. Davis says she will have to run with the 70-year-olds because there is no age group for 80-year-olds.

Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon organizers say Davis is the oldest person registered in any of the races.

“I am a little competitive. So, a 70-year-old probably will take me,” explained Davis. “So, the only thing I am striving for is that I finish vertically.”

Runners have a challenging climb up and down Peak Wood Drive, Mill Mountain and other parts of Roanoke.

“It is America’s toughest road race because it has the most elevation change of any road race in the country,” said Roanoke Outside Foundation Events Manager Kait Pedigo. “It has even been highlighted in Runners World Magazine as one of the toughest races in the world.”

Many have questioned Davis’s ability to finish but she says she isn’t scared of anything.

“She expressed a lot of concern because she’s afraid I wasn’t going to make it,” said Davis. “Piece of cake.”

And when she does finish, the running granny has a surprise for the crowd - a victory dance.

