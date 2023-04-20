Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke woman completes 70 marathons

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Pam Rickard of Roanoke, who has completed 70 marathons.

Rickard ran her 14th Boston Marathon this past weekend, while celebrating her 17th year of sobriety. In 2013, she finished the Boston Marathon 20 minutes before bombs went off.

She plans to run the Blue Ridge Marathon this weekend.

Rickard stopped by 7@four to talk about the Boston Marathon she just finished, the anniversary of the bombing, her sobriety/journey, and the Blue Ridge.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kozlowski, hit and killed with a car in a parking lot in Lynchburg
Prayer service held for boy killed in parking lot
Roanoke Police at the scene of a standoff on Avenham Avenue SW... 4.19.23
Neighbors react to man surrendering after SW Roanoke barricade incident
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Road rage incident in Roanoke left one man dead and another behind bars

Latest News

A weather alert day has been issued for rain and storms Saturday.
Thursday, April 20 - Evening Outlook
Betsy Davis
‘Piece of cake’ meet the “Running Granny,” oldest Blue Ridge Marathon Participant
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Man faces murder charge after body found in burned car
WCC signing day
WCC hosts signing day for high school students
Hometown Eats: Hollywood's
Hometown Eats: Hollywood's