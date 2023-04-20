Roanoke woman completes 70 marathons

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Pam Rickard of Roanoke, who has completed 70 marathons.

Rickard ran her 14th Boston Marathon this past weekend, while celebrating her 17th year of sobriety. In 2013, she finished the Boston Marathon 20 minutes before bombs went off.

She plans to run the Blue Ridge Marathon this weekend.

Rickard stopped by 7@four to talk about the Boston Marathon she just finished, the anniversary of the bombing, her sobriety/journey, and the Blue Ridge.

