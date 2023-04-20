Salem Fair announces new policies and security measures

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The 35th Salem Fair is a few months away, but organizers have announced new policies ahead of the event.

Fair organizers announced this year, the fair will close at 10:00 p.m. every night. This is an hour earlier than last year.

Everyone will be subject to bag checks and electronic wanding at the entry gate. Officials have also announced there will also be electronic screenings and a minimum age requirement.

Kids under 17 must also be accompanied by adults 25 or older. These adults must also have valid I.D. in their possession while on the fairgrounds.

The 35th Salem Fair will kick off June 28 and wrap up July 9, according to event organizers.

For more information about the Salem Fair, visit salemfair.com.

