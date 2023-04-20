Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Salem Fair announces new policies and security measures

The Ferris wheel at the Salem Fair.
The Ferris wheel at the Salem Fair.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The 35th Salem Fair is a few months away, but organizers have announced new policies ahead of the event.

Fair organizers announced this year, the fair will close at 10:00 p.m. every night. This is an hour earlier than last year.

Everyone will be subject to bag checks and electronic wanding at the entry gate. Officials have also announced there will also be electronic screenings and a minimum age requirement.

Kids under 17 must also be accompanied by adults 25 or older. These adults must also have valid I.D. in their possession while on the fairgrounds.

The 35th Salem Fair will kick off June 28 and wrap up July 9, according to event organizers.

For more information about the Salem Fair, visit salemfair.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kozlowski, hit and killed with a car in a parking lot in Lynchburg
Prayer service held for boy killed in parking lot
Roanoke Police at the scene of a standoff on Avenham Avenue SW... 4.19.23
Neighbors react to man surrendering after SW Roanoke barricade incident
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Road rage incident in Roanoke left one man dead and another behind bars

Latest News

Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
SpaceX takes second shot at launching biggest rocket
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 20, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 20, 2023
Two injured in stabbing incident in Lynchburg
Our high temperatures will soar well into the 80s.
Thursday, April 20 Morning FastCast