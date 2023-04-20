Birthdays
Two injured in stabbing incident in Lynchburg

By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say two people were injured after an altercation led to a stabbing.

Police say the incident occurred in the 90 block of Federal St. Wednesday night.

The department says two people were involved in a fight that resulted in both receiving stab wounds from each other. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No charges are on file at this time.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 20, 2023
Our high temperatures will soar well into the 80s.
Students Plant Urban Forest Garden
Rail Yard Dawgs Take Game 1 Of President's Cup Semifinals
