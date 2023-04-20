Two injured in stabbing incident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say two people were injured after an altercation led to a stabbing.

Police say the incident occurred in the 90 block of Federal St. Wednesday night.

The department says two people were involved in a fight that resulted in both receiving stab wounds from each other. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No charges are on file at this time.

