Two injured in stabbing incident in Lynchburg
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say two people were injured after an altercation led to a stabbing.
Police say the incident occurred in the 90 block of Federal St. Wednesday night.
The department says two people were involved in a fight that resulted in both receiving stab wounds from each other. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.
No charges are on file at this time.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.