Two men indicted on child porn charges in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men were indicted in Franklin County this week on charges involving sex crimes against children.

28-year-old Timothy Heidorn of Bassett had already been charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of filming child pornography, and four counts of possession of child pornography. Heirdon was arrested on those charges in December 2022 and has been held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail ever since.

Heirdon was additionally indicted Monday on nine counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of sodomy on a victim below the age of 13, two counts of animate object sexual penetration on a victim below the age of 13, two counts of rape on a victim below the age of 13, and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Timothy Heidorn mugshot. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

56-year-old Michael Hurd of Moneta, was indicted on 11 counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested April 19 and is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Michael Hurd mugshot. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

