Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Two men indicted on child porn charges in Franklin County

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men were indicted in Franklin County this week on charges involving sex crimes against children.

28-year-old Timothy Heidorn of Bassett had already been charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of filming child pornography, and four counts of possession of child pornography. Heirdon was arrested on those charges in December 2022 and has been held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail ever since.

Heirdon was additionally indicted Monday on nine counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of sodomy on a victim below the age of 13, two counts of animate object sexual penetration on a victim below the age of 13, two counts of rape on a victim below the age of 13, and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Timothy Heidorn mugshot.
Timothy Heidorn mugshot.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

56-year-old Michael Hurd of Moneta, was indicted on 11 counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested April 19 and is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Michael Hurd mugshot.
Michael Hurd mugshot.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kozlowski, hit and killed with a car in a parking lot in Lynchburg
Prayer service held for boy killed in parking lot
Roanoke Police at the scene of a standoff on Avenham Avenue SW... 4.19.23
Neighbors react to man surrendering after SW Roanoke barricade incident
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Road rage incident in Roanoke left one man dead and another behind bars

Latest News

Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 snow tires in the U.S.
Michelin recalls snow tires that don’t have enough traction
The ferris wheel at the Salem Fair.
Salem Fair announces new policies and security measures
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 20, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 20, 2023