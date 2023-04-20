WCC hosts signing day for high school students

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pen on paper makes it official.

High school seniors from around southwest Virginia signed letters of intent to attend Wytheville Community College for education in the trades on April 20.

“I thought it could maybe help me in the future supporting a family or anything like that,” Grayson County High School Senior Donovan Thompson said.

He signed his letter of intent for WCC”s Construction Technologies program.

He’s one of around 80 high school seniors celebrating their next phase in life.

“I was thinking about going in some different but the world is now I don’t I don’t think it would hurt to learn to trade,” Thompson said.

This is the first time WCC has held a signing day for high school students.

“The backbone of our country is built on technical careers, skill careers and for us to prosper as a country, we’re going to have to continue that,” WCC’s Vice President of Workforce and Occupational Programs Perry Hughes said.

Matthew Rector also inked his name on the dotted line.

He’ll be headed to WCC for carpentry.

“It’s a little bit of a stress reliever to know that this is what I kind of want to go into, and how I want to go about making a career out of it and making money to set myself up for a good career,” Rector said.

“They’re choosing careers in areas where there’s a huge, huge job market and opportunity and it’s just so rewarding to give them that opportunity to showcase what they’ve chosen to do,” Hughes said.

