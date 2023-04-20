Work Zone Awareness Week observed in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Work Zone Awareness week is April 17 through the 21st.

According to National Work Zone Awareness Week, it was started in 1997 by a group of VDOT workers in Southwest Virginia. The first national week was launched in 1999.

It’s a chance for everyone to learn about construction signals, such as cones, lights and signs, and really pay attention.

Drivers should pay attention to all activity in a work zone and follow instructions.

Matt McCain with Roanoke’s Transportation Division joined the Here @ Home team with safety reminders.

