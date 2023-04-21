15 from Virginia, NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia State Police) - Fifteen people have been arrested on a variety of drug, firearm and abuse charges following a long-term criminal investigation by the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force. Along with the arrests, investigators seized methamphetamine, heroin, Fentanyl, cocaine and illegal pharmaceuticals.

The indictments against the 15 people include:

Distribution of Methamphetamine;

Distribution of Cocaine;

Distribution of Fentanyl;

Distribution of Schedule III Narcotics;

Distribution of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance within a School Zone;

Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute;

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Possession of Firearm while in Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance;

Possession of Heroin; Possession of Fentanyl;

Possession of Methamphetamine.

Additional indictments include Violent Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Child Abuse; Carnal Knowledge of a Minor without Force; and one felony count of Eluding Police.

“We appreciate the continued work by our investigators, deputies and staff to bring this operation to a safe conclusion, and to rid our counties of illegal narcotics and other criminal acts that threaten the lives and safety of our residents,” Charlotte County Sheriff Royal S. Freeman and Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend Jr. said in a joint statement.

“The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force is committed to pursuing those who endanger the lives of our local communities with illegal firearms and drug trafficking and use,” said a task force representative. “The task force sincerely appreciates the support and cooperation of the public throughout this latest investigation.”

The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force is made up of narcotics investigators with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office. Assisting with this investigation and arrests were the Halifax/South Boston and State Police Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force, and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrestees:

Elijah Ray Couch of Halifax, NC (Currently detained in N.C.)

Akhanaton Tutankhamun-Bey of Kenbridge, Va.

Jason Lewis Duffey of Clarkesville, Va.

Mary Carter of Kenbridge, Va.

Tameka L. Menjivar, of Charlotte Court House, Va.

Weldon Shea Armstrong of Victoria, Va.

Teresa Lynn Beadles of Keysville, Va.

Rodney Wayne Lee of Keysville, Va.

Leonard W. van Lenten of Drakes Branch, Va.

Samantha Shelton of Drakes Branch, Va.

Felipe Neri of Charlotte Court House, Va.

Starsky Creamer of Charlotte Court House, Va.

Dexter Arthur Chambers of Keysville, Va.

James Atwood of Charlotte Court House, Va.

Stuart Reavis of Charlotte Court House, Va.

The task force is seeking the public’s help locating Tykee Fischer of Brunswick County, Va., who has outstanding arrest warrants associated with this investigation.

