Alleghany deputy shoots and kills dog that bit him

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog that attacked him, according to the sheriff’s office.

April 19, 2023, the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dog running loose in the Paynes Grade area; the dog’s chain appeared to have been pulled loose from where it was attached. A deputy found the dog running with the chain, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog bared its teeth and attacked, and bit the deputy twice, “violently shaking” him, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy tried to use his extendable baton to defend himself, but was unable to because of the aggressiveness of the dog, so the deputy shot and killed the dog.

The sheriff’s office describes the dog only as “a black and tan mixed breed dog.”

To avoid a conflict of interest, the sheriff’s office contacted Virginia State Police to investigate the deputy’s firing of the gun, but VSP denied the request, saying it doesn’t investigate use of force on animals, according to the sheriff’s office. Therefore, body camera footage and the deputy’s incident report will be turned over to the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The deputy remains on normal duty at this point in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

