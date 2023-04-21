Birthdays
Bedford County Fire and Rescue makes progress in staffing, some challenges remain

A Bedford County Fire and Rescue ambulance in 2022.
A Bedford County Fire and Rescue ambulance in 2022.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Staffing has been a challenge for fire and EMS organizations for the last few years, which was extremely clear for Bedford County Fire and Rescue in July of 2022, as they sat with 14 vacancies in a staff of 41 total. Now though, that number is down to seven.

“Of those seven vacancies, six of them are ALS, which would be our paramedic level. So we continue to struggle to, you know, recruit and receive applications for firefighter paramedics,” said Abbey Johnston, the deputy chief of operations.

Though the department has dual-trained staff, most of their responses revolve around EMS services, which is why filling the paramedic positions is so important.

“We’ve done some creative strategies with our staffing and the way we organize our folks in the field to try to cover those vacancies. One of the ways is through our hourly employees, we have hourly folks that make up a portion of our staff and so they pick up shifts and really have helped fill in those blanks in our system and in our schedule,” said Johnston.

We asked Chief Janet Blankenship why its so challenging to bring in paramedics.

“A reality a lot of times is pay. In the past year, we have become a little bit more competitive with our other entities. You’ve just got so many challenges that sometimes it’s not necessarily possible to make another change, you know, in pay adjustments,” said Blankenship.

For the department, the positive is that they are making progress.

“Response times are actually far better than they were a year ago,” said Johnston.

“Our staffing has improved a great deal than what it was in the past year and so forth,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship also highlighted the important role of volunteers across the county.

“Regardless of our challenges that come. We are here every day to serve our citizens and our communities. We have paid personnel we have volunteers and we could not do it in Bedford County without our volunteers.”

For anyone interested in joining Bedford County Fire and Rescue’s team, head to their website here.

